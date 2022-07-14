(The Center Square) – Alabama residents are feeling the crunch of inflation, a new report says.
Merchant Maverick reports that a new study was conducted pertaining to how states are handling inflation, and Alabama ranked in the top 10, coming in at No. 7. The study, 10 U.S. States Where Inflation Is Hitting Consumers The Hardest, shows how inflation is affecting spending.
While the study focuses on inflation and purchasing power, according to the release, it also takes into considering existing factors that can contribute to inflation affecting households in the state.
The study focuses on the consumer price index change, regional price parity, state sales tax rates, and median household income when ranking each state.
Alabama earned a score of 52.3, as rural portions of the state are feeling inflation the most through rising gas prices and fertilizer. Those costs are also impacting inflation for food prices.
The study shows that areas like Barbour County are feeling the most impact from inflation, especially since that region has a median household income that is 32.8% lower than the state’s average.
According to the study, Alabama has a low regional price parity paired with a high sales tax rate and a lower median income which inflation has affected in every household.
The state received an overall score o 52.3 in the study and is seeing inflation rates in medical care (3.6%), recreation (3.8%), education and communication (1.2%), transportation (20.6%), housing (7%), food and beverages (8.9%), and apparel (7%).
According to the study, the South is dealing with an influx of new residents from other parts of the country and has created a higher demand on housing, which has raised prices in the housing market past the national average.