A special election is being held on Sept. 7 for District 78 of the Alabama House of Representatives. Kenyatté Hassell (D) and Loretta Grant (R) are running in the general election.
The special election was called after Kirk Hatcher (D) was elected to the Alabama State Senate in a special election on March 2. Hatcher had represented District 78 since 2018.
Heading into the special election, Republicans have a 76-27 majority in the Alabama House with two vacancies. Alabama has a Republican state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers.
As of August, 52 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 19 states. Between 2011 and 2020, an average of 75 special elections took place each year. Alabama held 23 state legislative special elections from 2011 to 2020.