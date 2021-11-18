(The Center Square) – One national company plans to spread it on thick with the creation of a new manufacturing facility and distribution center, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced.
J.M. Smucker Co. said it will invest $1.1 billion in a new production and distribution facility that will create nearly 750 jobs in Birmingham, Ivey said in a news release. The company will build in McCalla in Jefferson County.
“Because The J.M Smucker Co. is one of America’s leading consumer packaged goods companies in the food sector, its decision to make a significant investment in Jefferson County represents a powerful endorsement of Alabama’s inviting business environment,” Ivey said in the release. “Not only will the Company’s growth project create a large number of jobs in McCalla, but it will also permit us to build a long-standing relationship with a top consumer brand.”
According to the release, the company plans to begin construction no later than January 2022, as the facility will be developed through three phases. Production is planned to begin in 2025.
“Our Smucker’s® Uncrustables® brand continues to be one of the fastest growing in our portfolio and in the food sector more broadly," said Mark Smucker, who serves as president and CEO, in the release. “We are proud of the success the brand has achieved, due in no small part to the tremendous efforts of our employees, and we’re excited to take advantage of the opportunities and growth our investments will enable.”
The company, according to the release, will construct its facility in the JeffMet Industrial Complex, and will be dedicated to its Uncrustables sandwiches, along with facilities in Scottsville, Kentucky, and Longmont, Colorado.
According to the release, Smuckers has witnessed $500 million in annual net sales with the frozen handheld sandwiches, and the new facility will help the company double its current production capacity for the item.
“Alabama plays host to an impressive roster of world-class corporate partners, and we are excited to add The J.M. Smucker Co. to this lineup,” Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said in the release. “Smucker’s products have long been a favorite in kitchens across America, and it’s great to know that the company’s popular Uncrustable sandwiches will be made right here in Alabama.”