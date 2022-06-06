(The Center Square) – A special runoff election will decide Alabama’s Republican congressional candidate for the 5th District in November’s general election.
Candidate Katie Britt, who earned nearly 45% of the vote in the May 24 primary, will take on incumbent Mo Brooks, who brought home nearly 30% of the vote, in a June 21 runoff election to decide who will appear on the ballot in the fall.
The Secretary of State’s website shows unofficial vote tabulations, with Britt amassing 288,762 votes to Brooks’ 188,126. Mike Durant earned 150,520 votes but will not be part of the special election.
In Alabama, a candidate needs a majority vote to win the race to advance to the general election. Since a candidate did not rise to the majority in the election two weeks ago, the runoff election will be held between Britt and Brooks.
Brooks was elected to the seat in 2010 and took office on Jan. 5, 2011.
Britt serves as president and chief executive officer of the state’s business council. He's the former press secretary of then-U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, served as special assistant to University of Alabama President Robert Witt, and has since earned her law degree, according to her official website.
The 5th District encompasses Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Limestone, and part of Lauderdale counties, including the cites of Huntsville, Athens and Decatur.