(The Center Square) – Promising protection of the unborn, the Second Amendment and a quest for jobs, Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey led a winning Republican trifecta on Election Day.
Ivey, snagging two out of every three votes in defeating Democratic challenger Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, says the next four years will continue her quest for the betterment of children, veterans and farmers.
She’ll have the political alignment of the state’s House and Senate. The Alabama Republican Party collectively campaigned on safer communities, giving parents a choice in their child’s education, and restoration of the economy.
Voter turnout in Alabama was recorded at 38.5%, according to the Alabama Votes website through the secretary of state.
Republican Katie Britt won a U.S. Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Sen. Richard Shelby. Going to the House for the GOP are Jerry Carl, Barry Moore, Mike Rogers, Robert Aderholt, Dale Strong, and Gary Palmer. Democratic U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell was reelected.
One ballot referendum was passed on Tuesday, with 76.5% of voters casting “yes” votes to rework the state’s constitution to remove racist language, arrange in proper articles, parts, and sections; and consolidate provisions pertaining to economic development.
Voters also ratified a series of ballot amendments, including denial of bail; funding broadband; changes to election law; limit probate court jurisdiction; and a special tax use change. The special tax use change would allow cities to use property tax revenue for capital projects.