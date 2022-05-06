(The Center Square) – Economic investments in Alabama last year were the second-highest in state history, a new report shows.
Gov. Kay Ivey says that in 2021 more than $7.7 billion in new economic development investments were recorded in the state that will create more than 10,200 jobs, according to the 2021 New & Expanding Industry Report.
“Last year, the Alabama economic development team engaged with companies from around the world to lay the groundwork for significant growth in key strategic industrial sectors,” Ivey said in a release. “These projects are already creating good-paying jobs, providing an economic spark for families and communities across Alabama.”
The report, according to the release, is a comprehensive analysis of performance in the economic development sector and is published by the Alabama Department of Commerce.
The state’s highest economic development year was 2018 when $8.7 billion in new economic development was recorded, according to the release. In 2020, when COVID-19 hit, the state had just $4.8 billion in economic development.
The report highlights 2,384 distribution and logistics jobs will be created, in addition to 1,426 jobs in the automotive industry. The metals industry will create 1,100 jobs, information technology will create 1,011 jobs, and agriculture and food product jobs will increase by 919.
The state’s economic development team, according to Greg Canfield, who serves as secretary of the Department of Commerce, completed 247 projects last year.
“I believe 2021 stands out as a pivotal year for Alabama’s strategic economic development efforts because we delivered high-impact projects that will create meaningful job opportunities and prepare a path for long-term economic growth,” Canfield said in the release. “Looking ahead, a strong project pipeline makes me confident that our team can build on this momentum throughout 2022 and beyond.”
In 2021, the department recruited Landing, a company focused on technology that is creating a model for apartment life. It relocated its headquarters in Birmingham from San Francisco and will create more than 800 jobs.
The J.M. Smuckers Co., according to the release, plans to invest $1.1 billion in a new manufacturing and distribution center in McCalla. The company will create 750 direct jobs in Jefferson County alone.
According to the release, Facebook, Amazon, and FedEx also initiated projects last year.
Rural regions in the state also benefited from economic development with nearly $1.7 billion and 1,638 jobs being created in counties with less than 50,000 residents each, according to the release. Rural counties have garnered $2.3 billion in new investments with more than 3,600 jobs created since 2020.
The state, according to the release, also received foreign investments totaling $1.1 billion across four projects that are estimated to create 1,700 jobs. South Korea was the top foreign investor in the state with $325.5 million in investments and 865 jobs created.
With more than $2.4 billion in economic investment, Madison County led the state in new investments.