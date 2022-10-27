FILE - Broadband Infrastructure Internet Cable Ethernet
(The Center Square) – Expanding broadband in one rural Alabama county is the focus of new federal funding.

Through the ReConnect program, one provider will receive $24,781,800, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, that will connect 4,646 people, 154 farms, 96 businesses, and three public schools with high-speed internet in Lowndes County.

“People living in rural towns across the nation need high-speed internet to run their businesses, go to school and connect with their loved ones,” Vilsack said in a release. “USDA partners with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to high-speed internet so people in rural America have the opportunity to build brighter futures.”

The funding is culled from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will send $65 billion to 24 states to expand high-speed internet service.

Hayneville Telephone Company Inc., according to the release, will utilize the funding to expand high-speed internet in the county and will use the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.

