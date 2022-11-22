(The Center Square) – Ending injustices in Alabama’s capital punishment system is the focus of a public policy group.
Alabama Arise said the state’s moratorium on the death penalty, handed down by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday morning, provides the state with a chance to put an end to injustices in the system.
“All Alabamians deserve equal justice under the law,” Robyn Hyden, executive director of Alabama Arise, said in a statement emailed to The Center Square. “Gov. Kay Ivey’s call for a temporary halt to executions is a welcome and necessary move toward ending many of the injustices plaguing Alabama’s capital punishment system.”
Earlier Monday, the Republican governor ordered a “top-to-bottom review” of the execution protocol in Alabama for victims’ sake.
The Republican governor, just reelected to another four-year term, made the move in the wake of Thursday's failed attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith. In the last two months, Alabama officials have failed twice to put inmates to death; it has happened three times since 2018.
The state did carry out an execution in July, one that included a three-hour delay. An IV line was cited as problematic in each case.
In a statement, Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw two pending motions that would set execution dates for two of the state’s death row inmates – Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber.
Ivey has also asked the state’s Department of Corrections review the execution process and give recommendations on how the state can successfully deliver justice moving forward.
“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” Ivey said in a statement. “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here.
“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”
Alabama Arise has also urged Attorney General Steve Marshall to “agree to the governor’s request.”
“The Department of Corrections should complete the thorough review of the state’s death penalty procedures that Ivey demanded,” Hyden said. “And the department should pull back the curtains and provide greater public transparency on those procedures.”
The policy group is also calling for the Legislature work to reduce unfairness in the state’s death penalty system.
“They should retroactively apply the state’s 2017 ban on judicial override, a practice that allowed judges to impose death sentences despite a jury’s recommendation otherwise,” Hyden said in a release. “Lawmakers also should require unanimous agreement from jurors to sentence someone to death. And they should provide state funding for appeals of death sentences, as other states with capital punishment do.
“Our state’s death penalty is broken and should be abolished. Short of that, these policy changes would be important steps to reduce the inequities that pervade capital punishment in Alabama.”