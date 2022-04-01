(The Center Square) – The Alabama Numeracy Act is on its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.
Senate Bill 171 would prohibit the use of Common Core State Standards in math in the state’s public elementary schools while at the same time working to improve math proficiency in students.
The bill would be supported by the Education Trust Fund Appropriation bill, which included $48,299,318 for the Operations and Maintenance for the Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative. This includes an earmark of $15 million to be expended in accordance with the Alabama Numeracy Act.
The bill would provide for students in kindergarten through fifth grade to be proficient in math at or above their grade level by the time they reach the fifth grade.
According to the bill, student progression would be monitored from one grade to the next. Within 90 days of becoming effective, the state’s Superintendent of Education is to convene a task force comprised of educators with math experience, school board members, principals, and other teachers to establish recommendations for high quality, evidence-based comprehensive math curriculums to instruction.
The 19-member task force, according to the bill, would meet four times per year.
According to the fiscal note, the bill will be supported with a $114 million investment and the Numeracy Act would go into effect with the 2023-24 academic year.
The bill would also establish the Office of Mathematics Improvement, that would focus on the mathematics progress and curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade five. The office would employ one regional coordinator or more based on needs, and reports would be provided to certain elected officials.
One state representative said he wished the bill would have come sooner, according to the Alabama Daily News.
“This is not the magic bullet, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, told the outlet.
“Doing nothing is not an option,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said to the Daily News.