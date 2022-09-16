(The Center Square) – Unemployment in Alabama is holding steady.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for August is a 2.6% unemployment rate, which is far below August 2021’s figure of 3.3%, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The number – from those that are considered still actively seeking work and in the job market – represents 58,958 unemployed individuals in the state, which is also a new record low.
For context, the state reported 59,359 Alabamians out of work in July, and 74,505 in August 2021, according to the release.
“All of our metrics continue to move in the right direction, and we’re seeing more and more people joining our labor force," Ivey said. "This positive news displays that Alabamians are confident they can land a job. Opportunities abound in Alabama, and we’re proud of our continued progress.”
In addition to setting record lows for unemployment, the state is also setting highs for the number employed.
The number of people in the job force rose by 67,881 over the past year, putting the total of people employed at 2,234,669. Plus, the civilian labor force rose in August with 52,334 people over the year to push that number to 2,293,627.
“We continue to add jobs to our economy at a good pace,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in the release. “Right now, there are around two available jobs for every unemployed person. Our construction industry is thriving, and growing construction employment generally tends to predict positive economic growth.”
According to the release, the number of salaried employees rose by 36,800, with 9,800 new jobs pacing the construction industry. Education and health services rose by 9,300, and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector grew by 7,100 jobs.
There was a rise of 1,500, according to the report, in wage and salary employment, with most gains of 3,100 in the professional and business sector, and 2,700 in the education and health services sector.
In addition, each of the state’s 67 counties had declines in unemployment year over year, according to the release.
Shelby County has the lowest unemployment rate at 2%, and Marshall and Cullman counties (2.2%) followed close behind. Morgan, Limestone, Chilton, and Blount counties all sat at 2.3%. The highest unemployment rates are found in Wilcox County at 10%, Lowndes County at 7.4%, and Perry County at 7.2%.