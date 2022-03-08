(The Center Square) – Six bills that will make Alabama more military-friendly have been signed into law by the governor.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the signing of Senate bills 28, 99, 116, 119, 141, and 167 on Tuesday morning. The bills address schooling and workforce development.
“Alabama is the most pro-military state in the nation, and I am proud to put my signature on a series of legislation aimed at ensuring that we are even more military-friendly,” Ivey said in the release. “I commend the work by the Military Stability Commission, chaired by Lt. Gov. Ainsworth, as well as the members of the Alabama Legislature for passing these important bills.”
According to the release, three bills – Senate Bill 99, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Montgomery, and Rep. Kenneth Paschal, R-Pelham, Senate Bill 167, sponsored by Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, and Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, and Senate Bill 141, sponsored by R-Madison, R-Decatur – allows for military families to easily secure employment when moving into the state. The bill provides more adaptability to occupational licensing for military spouses.
Senate Bill 116, according to the release, is designed to simplify the process for military families moving into the state. The caveat of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, and Rep. Debbie Wood, R-Valley, allows students to enroll in school remotely.
According to the release, Senate Bill 28, sponsored by Butler and Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, will create the Space National Guard that would be housed under the Alabama National Guard. The force would be made available should the federal government enact the Space National Guard.
Senate Bill 119, sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Montgomery, and Drake, is designed to help a military family in hardships. The bill widens the scope of scholarships provided under the Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act and will be accessible to in-state and private two- and four-year colleges.
The Alabama Military Stability Commission backed all the bills. The organization is chaired by Ainsworth.
“The men and women from across Alabama who serve on the Military Stability Commission understand the important role that our bases and other infrastructure play in keeping the state’s economy strong and jobs growing,” Ainsworth said in the release. “The bills that the Legislature passed and Gov. Ivey signed into law will assist our mission of making Alabama the nation’s friendliest and most welcoming state for active service members, military veterans and their families.”