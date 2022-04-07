(The Center Square) – Small businesses operating in Alabama will be gaining tax relief, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor signed House Bill 391 on Wednesday. The law will cut the tax on small businesses in half for tax year 2023 and would eliminate the tax in 2024.
According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, the $100 minimum Business Privilege Tax for 2023 will be cut to $50 and eliminated beginning in 2024. The loss to the general fund is estimated at $11.5 million in 2023 and $23 million for each fiscal year beginning in 2024.
“Alabama’s small businesses are the soul of our economy, and as long as I am your governor, I will continue to be a champion for these hardworking men and women,” Ivey said in the release. “We are providing real relief to our small businesses.”
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, and Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, will provide relief to more than 230,000 small businesses across the state.
According to the release, the bill is estimated to save small businesses a projected $23 million each year.
Under previous law, according to the bill, the Alabama Business Privilege Tax structure put in place in 1999 and taxes businesses who do less than $1 in business are taxed at 25 cents per $1,000.
Businesses earning between $1 and less than $200,000 are taxed at $1 per $1,000, and business earning $200,000 to $500,000 are taxed $1.25 per $1,000 in earnings. Companies are taxed $1.50 per $1,000 of business ranging between $500,000 to $2.5 million, and businesses earning beyond $2.5 million are taxed at $1.75 per $1,000.
The tax in place, according to the release is levied against corporations, limited liability entities, and other businesses in the state. The tax is due each year until the business would be legally dissolved.