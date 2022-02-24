(The Center Square) – Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation that will put more money into the pockets of Alabama families.
Ivey signed House Bill 231 on Wednesday. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Carns, R-Birmingham, and Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Birmingham, is projected to save families millions of dollars in the form of tax relief.
“I am proud to sign this needed tax relief into law so that money will return directly into the hands of hardworking Alabamians,” Ivey said in a news release. “I commend the Alabama Legislature for their work on this and look forward to this benefitting Alabama families this tax season.”
With the governor’s signature, the act goes into effect immediately. This means for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, taxpayers can calculate the federal income tax deduction without consideration of certain items permitted under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Internal Revenue Code in effect on December 31, 2020 will be used for calculations for reductions to the federal income tax attributable to the federal child tax credit, the earned income tax credit and federal child and dependent tax credits.
The increased deduction will reduce the amount of tax owed on an individual tax return.
The bill unanimously passed the House in a 102-0 vote and unanimous 29-0 vote in the Senate.
According to the fiscal note attached to the bill written by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chairman of the Finance and Taxation Education committee, the action could “prevent an increase in future income tax receipts into the Education Trust Fund” but the amount is undetermined and depending “upon the difference in amounts individual taxpayers would now pay pursuant to provisions of this bill” and the amount that would have been paid.