(The Center Square) – Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has qualified to run for re-election to the state’s highest office in 2022.
Making the announcement via the official governor’s Facebook page, Ivey said she “enjoyed visiting with supporters” at the state Republican Party headquarters where she “qualified to run in the 2022 Republican Primary for Governor” Tuesday morning.
“I look forward to asking Alabamians for their support so we can continue to deliver results to the people of our state,” Ivey said in the post. “I am proud to be your Governor and would be honored to serve Alabamians for a second term. We have accomplished a lot, but there is more that needs to be done.
The primary election is scheduled for May 24. Ivey completed paperwork and also paid the qualifying fee of $2,491.28 to run for the office.
Before being elected governor, Ivey served as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2018, and served as Alabama treasurer from 2003 to 2011. Ivy is a graduate of Auburn University, Duke University’s Governor’s Center for Public Policy, Alabama Banking School, and the University of Colorado School of Banking. She has worked as a high school teacher, a bank officer, and was Assistant Director of the Alabama Development Office.
According to BallotPedia,, Ivey could potentially have five other party members to beat out to win the party’s nomination. Potential opponents in the primary include Lynda Blanchard, Stacy George, Tim James, Dean Odle and Jim Zeigler.
The website names Christopher Countryman and Chad Chig Martin as candidates in the Democratic primary.
William Califf, who runs Ivey’s campaign, told Yellowhammer News, that the governor has “been a fighter for Alabamians” and “has consistently delivered strong results to the people of this state.
“Governor Ivey has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in Alabama history, created over 44,000 new jobs, secured record funding for our schools with record pay for our teachers and banned transgender athletes from competing in school sports,” Califf told the news outlet. “She made substantial improvements to our state’s infrastructure, signed the strongest pro-life bill in the country, strengthened the integrity of our elections, banned vaccine passports, and the list goes on.”