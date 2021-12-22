(The Center Square) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed a new external affairs director.
The governor announced the appointment of Casey Rogers to the post in a news release. Rogers previously served with the Alabama Farmers Federation as director of state legislative programs.
“The Ivey Administration will always be committed to being the most open governor’s administration, and I am glad to have Casey on board to help further that mission,” Ivey said in the release. “Every member of my cabinet and staff are here to be resources for the people of Alabama, and I am confident in them as we work every day to make Alabama a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
According to the release, Rogers previously worked for the U.S. House of Representatives for Marth Roby as a field representative.
Rogers, according to the release, will be the staff contact for federal government offices, in addition to state constitutional offices, cities, counties, and other organizations.
Rogers is being replaced at the Alabama Farmers Federation by Russ Durrance, who was appointed to the state legislative programs director post last week. Durrance will represent the organization's members in public policy discussions with the state house.