(The Center Square) – Deterring illegal immigrants is the focus of a new initiative Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has joined.
The governor announced this week that she has joined the American Governor’s Border Strike Force. The collaborative is made up of 26 states coordinating efforts to stymie illegal immigration at the country’s southern border.
“With the crisis on our southern border escalating by the day, and the total absence of leadership coming from the Biden-Harris administration, forming this strike force is paramount in protecting our national security,” Ivey said in a release. “Last year, illegal border crossings surged to a 20-year high, which also means we have dangerous drugs flowing into our country.
“Here in Alabama, we’re going to enforce the law, and I’m proud to join my fellow governors on this mission to protect our states and nation. We will continue doing all we can here in Alabama to protect our border and our citizens.”
States in the collaboration include Arizona, Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming, according to the release.
Ivey, according to the release, has sent National Guard Troops, in addition to equipment, to the southern border to address the issue since she took office. Ivey vowed to fight illegal immigration by signing a pact with the Trump administration.