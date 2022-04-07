(The Center Square) – Alabama’s general fund budget is now law.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 106 Thursday afternoon, which calls for funding for state employee pay raises and fully funds the People’s Trust Act for the first time in state history.
“This year’s General Fund is once again proving that Alabama’s fiscally conservative approach is churning success,” Ivey said in a release. “Thanks to the wise approach by the Legislature over the years in saving dollars and putting these funds to good use, during my time as your governor, we have not once used the word ‘proration’ or spent beyond our means.
“Here in Alabama, we are not only delivering tax cuts to Alabamians, we are passing balanced budgets, and I was proud to officially put my signature on our General Fund – the sixth consecutive balanced budget I’ve signed as governor.”
Ivey said the state is “prepaying” the general fund obligations for the People’s Trust Act until 2028, while the budget reserve fund is fully funded for the first time in state history and “ensuring we are increasing pay for hardworking folks like out state troopers and mental health workers.”
The budget, Ivey said, according to the release, makes historic investments “in programs that will make a difference not just today, but for years to come.”
The budget, according to the fiscal note, written by Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, is a $2.7 billion document that features a beginning balance of $140 million for fiscal year 2023, not including any revisions and adjustments.
According to the note, $3 million is set aside for the Legislative Services Agency and another $3.5 million will go to the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission for an employment database for law enforcement officers. The Department of Corrections is set to receive $40 million for the Correctional Capital Improvement Fund and $10 million goes to the Correctional Facilities Maintenance Fund.
The budget also allots a 4% salary increase for state employees, totaling $28 million, while conditionally sending $40 million to the corrections department to hire and train additional corrections officers.
According to the note, $930 per month will be allocated for each state full-time employee to cover health insurance costs.