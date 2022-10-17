(The Center Square) – Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking reelection in three weeks against a newcomer to the political arena in Democrat Yolanda Flowers.
Ivey, who has a lengthy political resume, is completing her first full term as governor. She initially assumed the role in April 2017, after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in response to an ethics investigation and won the seat in the fall 2018 general election.
Her previous stints in state politics have included multiple terms as lieutenant governor, stretching back to 2010, and two terms as state treasurer, beginning in 2002.
This campaign season, Ivey has been pushing on several hot-button national topics in her reelection bid.
“I believe every life is precious,” Ivey wrote on her campaign website. “As a pro-life governor, I will always fight to protect the unborn. I believe the Second Amendment is clear, and it ought to be protected. I will always defend our right as law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
Flowers is challenging Ivey, and is a newcomer to the political arena. She advanced as the party candidate after a primary runoff in June.
Flowers’ background includes professional work as a rehabilitation specialist, assistant speech pathologist and reading instructor. She has earned degrees in speech therapy, audiology, and rehabilitation counseling.
This fall, Flowers has been using the word “reconstruction” to describe her platform for education, health care, criminal justice, and the economy.
In the area of education, Flowers has stated her belief that the state lottery system should be used as a lever to infuse funds into Alabama’s public education system.
“Education reconstruction means more funding for public schools, better-trained teachers and desegregation,” Flowers wrote on her campaign website.
Two other candidates are on the ballot.
James Blake is running on the Libertarian ticket. He has a lengthy background in Alabama politics, running at times as a Republican or a Libertarian.
In an example of his jostling between the parties, Blake in May was named to the Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee.
In this fall’s campaign, Blake, through social media, explained why he is running as a Libertarian.
“I think it’s time for integrity,” he wrote. “I’m tired of the special interests defeating honest small government conservatives.”
Additionally, Jared Budlong is running as an independent, write-in candidate. The Florida native moved to Alabama in 1994 and has a professional background in furniture making and construction.
“Many may fight for the working class,” a statement on Budlong’s campaign website reads. “Jared is fighting for everyone, including those typically left out of the political discourse.”
The governor’s race is one of multiple on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. Other high-profile races include:
The lieutenant governor’s race. Incumbent Will Ainsworth is seeking reelection as a Republican against challenger Ruth Page-Nelson.
There is a three-way race in the Alabama secretary of state race, with Wes Allen running as a Republican, Pamela Laffitte running as a Democrat and Matt Shelby as a Libertarian.
One of Alabama’s U.S. Senate races also is up for grabs. Vying for the post are Democrat Will Boyd, Republican Katie Britt and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Additionally, all seven of Alabama’s U.S. House of Representatives seats are contested.