(The Center Square) – Emergency responders at Redstone Arsenal are getting a communications boost, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
In a news release, the governor said first responders and security personnel at the military site near Huntsville will see improved wireless communications via FirstNet network expansions being completed by AT&T.
Ivey was joined at an event announcing the expansions by Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command Lieutenant General Donnie Walker, Vice Chair of the First Responder Network Authority Board of Directors Chief Richard Carrizzo, and Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama.
“The collaboration of the U.S. Army and FirstNet will provide U.S. Army public safety personnel – firefighters, law enforcement and security – at 72 Army installations including Redstone Arsenal with increased capabilities to communicate as effectively and efficiently as possible, to best protect themselves and those they serve,” Ivey said in the release. “We are honored to have the U.S. Army Materiel Command headquartered in Alabama and proud to celebrate the FirstNet build at Redstone Arsenal.”
According to Military.com, Redstone Arsenal originally was designed to make conventional ammunition and toxic chemicals during World War II, and later was designated as the home of Army missiles in 1948.
FirstNet, according to the release, provides cell sites that enhance voice and mobile broadband coverage for the Army base.
Ivey entered the state into the FirstNet network in 2017 to allow the state’s first responders and emergency personnel more capability to communicate effectively and efficiently.
“Without communication, agencies cannot achieve the interoperability needed to bring vital resources to bear, especially when lives are at stake and time is of the essence,” Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker said in the release. “FirstNet gives us this capability. Security and safety of everyone who lives and works on this installation is job one. FirstNet is absolutely essential in that priority and pivotal in our efforts to improve the resilience of our installations. It is in a word, a game changer.”