(The Center Square) – The state of Alabama is making an investment in public safety in the form of grants to law enforcement agencies.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced that $250,000 in grants have been awarded around the state that will allow 12 jurisdictions to upgrade equipment.
“In Alabama, we back our men and women in blue,” Ivey said in the release. “I am proud to continue directing funds to these folks who are out there protecting our communities every single day. Our law enforcement members put their lives on the line, and it is important we continue doing what we can to support them. I know these funds will go a long way in bolstering our public safety efforts.”
According to the release, the funds are granted to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Department of Economic and Community Affairs will handle distribution of the grant awards.
Grants funds will be spent on equipment upgrades, including bullet-proof vests, stun guns and laptop computers.
The Fairhope Police Department, according to the release, will receive $24,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle, and Jackson County will utilize $24,000 to purchase bullet-proof vests.
Tallapoosa County will receive $24,000 to purchase defibrillators to assist patients in cardiac arrest, according to the release, and Parrish Police Department will use $23,945 to purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles. Autauga County also will use $23,800 to purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles.
According to the release, Prattville Police Department will use $24,000 to purchases radios that are compliant with a new and widely used radio communications system. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office will utilize $24,000 to purchase laptop computers for its patrol vehicles.