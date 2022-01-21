(The Center Square) – The state of Alabama will release $40 million in Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grants to cities and towns for road and bridge construction projects, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said in a news release. “During my state of the state address, I shared that on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties, and I am thrilled to be announcing additional awards today. I look forward to continue putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”
The program is funded through the Rebuild Alabama Act, which requires the transportation rehabilitation program to be an annual effort to improve the state’s highway infrastructure. The bill mandates no less than $30 million is set aside from the state’s gas tax revenue for the Department of Transportation to use on local projects, according to the release.
Justin Bogie, senior director of fiscal policy at Alabama Policy Institute, said the organization was against the gas tax program from the beginning, despite the state’s highways, bridges and roads needing upgrades.
“This was part of this new gas tax they put in place in 2019,” Bogie said. “It was pretty controversial when they passed it. I think given the fact that what a lot of people miss about the gas tax is they put an automatic escalation on it. They can raise it an additional one cent, and they never have to vote on it again and the citizens have no say.
“We’ve been in favor of freezing the 10 cents tax. I ask why [the tax is necessary] because this massive transportation bill passed last year and this wasn’t really necessary. Alabama will be getting more money under the transportation bill.”
Thirty-two projects will funded with the $40.31 million, which is being supplemented with $11.89 million in local funding being contributed to the projects on top of the state funding, according to the release.
Since the program’s creation in 2019, more than $100 million in state transportation funds have been allotted to the program, the release said.
Projects are selected by a program committee established in the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects are required to begin construction within two years of being awarded funding, and several projects will begin this year.
In Daphne in Baldwin County, $2 million will be used to widen and resurface U.S. 90, and $395,000 in local funds are added to cover the cost of the project. In Oxford in Calhoun County, $2 million has been earmarked for intersection improvements on U.S. 78 at Leon Springs. An additional $2.685 million in local funds support the project.
Muscle Shoals in Colbert County will receive $1.554 million, in addition to $150,000 in local funds, to widen and resurface State Route 184, and Jefferson County is receiving $2 million to interchange improvements at Interstates and 20. The project will also use $2.662 million in local funds.