(The Center Square) – Funding that will help rural hospitals hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be available, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced the application period for $30 million in Rural Hospitals COVID Recovery Grants is now open. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund will be utilized in the program.
“Being someone who calls the Black Belt home, it is important for me to ensure the folks in our state’s rural areas have the resources they need,” Ivey said in the release. “Rural hospitals are the primary health care for so many of our citizens, and I know this funding will go a long way.”
According to the release, grant funding will be offered based on bed counts for hospitals who meet the program’s eligibility requirements. The application window closes at noon April 1.
The funding, according to the release, in on top of the $40 million that was appropriated for the Alabama Hospital Association last week.
According to the release, the state received $2.1 billion in ARPA funds. To date, the legislation has allocated $136.7 million from the State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund for the program.
Grants funds cannot be used for offsetting a reduction in net tax revenue, for deposit into pension funds, for debt service or replenishing financial reserves, for satisfaction of settlements or judgments, or any project that conflicts with the ARPA.