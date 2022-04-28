(The Center Square) – Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants to emergency service providers.
The governor announced that $10 million in COVID Recovery Grants have been distributed to first responders from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Dollars will help shore up finances for emergency service providers who have been affected negatively by the pandemic.
“Alabama’s emergency service providers greatly supported our communities throughout the pandemic, often times putting their own lives on the line to provide rapid care,” Ivey said in a release. “Now, we are in a position to return the favor and help them in their recovery efforts. I encourage them to apply and utilize these funds to further invest in public safety services.”
The funding is part of an initiative formed between Ivey and the Legislature, according to the release.
Organizations eligible for funding include volunteer rescue squads; E-911 boards; and standalone emergency service providers not part of an agency, department, city, county, state, or federal government, according to the release.
Grants up to $10,320 will be distributed following an application process for the Alabama Emergency Services Providers Grant Program, which is open through noon on May 13.
The state took in $2.1 billion in ARPA funds, according to the release, and the Legislature has put $136,796,346 into the State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund with $10 million earmarked for emergency service providers.
Application and more information can be found at the COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program website.