(The Center Square) – The state of Alabama has awarded $1.6 million in grants to sustain public safety while continuing the battle against drug sellers, manufacturers, and users in the state.
“Public safety is at the forefront of our mission, and I am proud to aid our law enforcement in the battle against illegal drugs and crime,” Gov. Kay Ivey said a news release. “As I said during my state of the state address, we will continue working to make Alabama a great state to live, work and raise a family for years to come. No doubt, that includes keeping our communities safe and free of crime. I commend the important work being done by ALEA and these task forces.”
The task forces, headed by ALEA, were formed in 2018, and are made up of members from law enforcement agencies within their region. Each region comprises eight to 12 counties, although task force members have law enforcement powers in each jurisdiction.
Ivey awarded $202,557, according to the release, to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the state’s seven regional drug task forces.
Last year, nearly 800 arrests were made and the state seized 2.3 million grams of marijuana, 508,483 grams of methamphetamine, and 66,664 grams of cocaine.
The dollars will be used, according to the release, to cover overtime and operational and equipment expenditures by the law enforcement entities. The state’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs is distributing the grants, which are comprised of funding from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“ADECA is pleased to play a role in this program that helps take drugs off the streets and make our communities safer,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release. “We join Gov. Ivey in commending the work of these task forces.”