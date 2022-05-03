(The Center Square) – The Alabama Crisis System of Care is expanding, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced Monday that two Mental Health Crisis Centers will be added to the state’s network. The new health centers will be situated in Indian Rivers Behavioral Health in Tuscaloosa County and SpectraCare Health Systems in Houston County.
“The state of Alabama is proud to continue doing its part to offer top notch crisis care to people in need,” Ivey said in the release. “During my time as governor, I’ve placed a renewed focus on finding innovative ways to support Alabamians that find themselves battling mental health issues, and I have no doubt that these two new facilities are going change lives for the better.”
According to the release, that state invested $18 million in fiscal year 2021 for the centers and continued to provide funding in fiscal year 2022 and 2023 to support the existing centers while adding additional centers.
The new facilities, according to the release, will serve larger populations in the Dothan and Tuscaloosa areas, with a focus on veterans and young adults and other special populations.
Current crisis centers are located in Mobile at AltaPointe, in Huntsville at WellStone, and in Montgomery at the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority. In addition, in Birmingham there is the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair Mental Health Authority providing services.
“We are committed to ensuring all Alabamians have someone to call, someone to respond, and if needed, someplace to go in times of crisis,” Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell said in the release. “We are thankful for Governor Ivey’s leadership and the Legislature’s continued investment in our state’s crisis system of care, expanding access to even more individuals and their families.”
According to the release, the centers are for community members to meet in a designated space, along with law enforcement and first responders where an individual engaged in a mental health crisis can seek help and support.
The facilities will offer walk-in services and the ability for those seeking help to be transported by law enforcement and first responders for a warm hand-off to center staff. The centers will feature short-term admission, medication and case management, along with crisis intervention and stabilization services.
Plus, the centers will be able to address discharges and ongoing behavioral health care services.