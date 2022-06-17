(The Center Square) – A new record low has been recorded in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The Republican governor announced Friday morning that the state has reached a record-low for unemployment. As of May, the Yellowhammer State recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7%, which is down from April’s 2.8% rate. The number falls well below May 2021’s unemployment rate of 3.6%.
“Once more, we are seeing the resiliency of Alabama’s workforce,” Ivey said in the release. “Yet again, we’re breaking records that were set only a month ago. We’re nearly a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate, we’ve been consistently ranked as the having the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast, and our wages are growing at a remarkable pace.
“In fact, Alabama’s average weekly wages have once again reached a brand-new record high, rising by 20% since May 2019. Alabamians are working, and our business community is reaping the benefits!”
According to the release, the May numbers reflect there are 61,621 people without jobs in the state. In April, that number was 80,191. While unemployment numbers are dropping, employment numbers are rising. In May, a new record of 2,222,977 people were employed, representing a 9,790 increase from April’s 2,213,187.
Weekly earnings, according to the release, have also set a new record with employees averaging $1,004.65 per week in May, up from $995.44 in April.
“All of the elements needed for positive economic growth continue to improve and are consistently breaking records,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in the release. “This prolonged growth bodes well for Alabama. More people have joined the labor force than at any other time this year, showing that people have confidence in their ability to find a job. More people are working, and fewer people are unemployed than ever before.”
In addition, the state’s Civilian Labor Force has grown by 34,697 over the course of the past year to set a record high of 2,284,598 people working, according to the release. Wage and salary employment numbers also rose by 45,700, with the leisure and hospitality sector seeing the largest increase with 8,300 new workers.
The lowest unemployment rates, according to the release, are Shelby County at 1.6% and Marshall County at 1.8%. The highest unemployment rates are Wilcox at 8.5%, and Lowndes and Perry counties at 5.9%.