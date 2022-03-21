(The Center Square) – Revenue acquired through the state’s gas tax is being distributed in the form of grants to help repair the state’s roads and bridges, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced that $5 million is being sent to cities and counties to help improve the condition of roadways and bridges under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“Since becoming governor, with the support of Rebuild Alabama, we have embarked on more than 1,500 new road and bridge projects worth more than $5 billion,” Ivey said in the release. “We certainly have more work in front of us, and I am proud to continue those efforts today. Every single penny generated by Rebuild Alabama has gone to road and bridge projects, and we are not relenting on our efforts any time soon.”
The Rebuild Alabama Act, according to the release, was passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019. The law mandates the state’s Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million each year from funding culled from the state’s gasoline tax that is earmarked for local projects.
Since the bill was signed, the state has set aside $20 million in revenue that has been awarded for local projects across the state, which includes 21 projects this year.
For 2022, the projects receiving funds from the state are also contributing $2 million in local matching funds. The use of matching funds is not a requirement to be included in the disbursement of state funds.
More projects, according to the release, are expected to be announced later in the year, and a number of projects are expected to be under contract by the year’s end. Projects must move forward within one year of receiving funding.
In Elba in Coffee County, $250,000 will be used with $79,725 in matching funds to resurface Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from state Route 203 to Adkinson Avenue and then from Adkinson Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to state Route 189.
In Saraland in Mobile County, $250,000 will be used with $394 in matching funds to widen and resurface Old Highway 43 from East Bayou Avenue to H.P. Cain Bridge, East Maple Avenue from 3rd Street to Park Street, and Park Street to Tajuacha Drive South to East Orange Avenue.