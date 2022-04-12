(The Center Square) – One car manufacturer has announced expansion plans in Alabama, Gov. Key Ivey said.
The governor announced Tuesday afternoon that Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will begin construction hybrid version of the Santa Fe along with the Electrified Genesis GV70 sport utility vehicles at its Montgomery factory.
The company, according to the release, is expanding its production in the United States to include electric vehicles.
“Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it’s been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company’s continued investments in Alabama,” Ivey said in the release. “Hyundai’s new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state’s auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama.”
Hyundai, according to the release, is investing $300 million in the project and will create 200 new jobs at is lone U.S.-based production facility. The company recently signed a project agreement with Ivey.
Hyundai President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Munoz announced earlier Tuesday, according to the release, that the Alabama assembly plan would be producing electric vehicles.
Under the project, Hyundai will perform plant expansion projects that will provide additional warehouse space and provide assembly processes that will be enhanced to produce electric vehicles. The company plans to begin production on the Santa Fe Hybrid in October and the Electrified GV70 in December.
“Hyundai Motor Company is taking its first steps in electric vehicle production in the United States,” Ernie Kim, HMMA’s president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are excited to showcase our team members’ skills in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama.”
According to the release, the two new vehicles join the company’s roster being produced at the facility that includes the Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson SUV, and the Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle.
Greg Canfield, who serves as secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the company’s shift to producing electric vehicles at the plant shows the future of the automotive industry.
“With this EV expansion, Hyundai is again demonstrating that Alabama’s auto sector is concentrating on what the future holds for the industry and that it will continue to evolve to meet all challenges,” Canfield said in the release. “This is an exciting development both for Hyundai and for our dynamic automotive manufacturing sector.”
Hyundai, according to the release, has invested more than $1.8 billion in its Alabama facilities and currently employs more than 3,200 full-time workers.
According to the release, the Electrified G70 is designed as a luxury SUV, featuring a new design and driver-oriented technology. The Santa Fe Hybrid would match versatility with fuel efficiency.