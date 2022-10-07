(The Center Square) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama is facing multiple ethics charges.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said an indictment has been laid down, leading to the arrest of Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan.
Johnson, according to the release, turned himself into the county Sheriff’s Office without incident. He is expected to post bond.
According to the release, the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division, following an investigation conducted with the FBI, secured the six-count indictment. Johnson is facing three counts of “soliciting anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action” and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.
Johnson, the release reads, faces one count of soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant for “corruptly influencing official action in her case” and soliciting “pictures, or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a second and third criminal defendant.
He also faces three charges, according to the release, for using his position to acquire “a female companion or escort” from three witnesses in the investigation.
Johnson, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count, which are all Class B felonies.