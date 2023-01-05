(The Center Square) – Highway traffic fatalities declined in Alabama last year.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday that there were 19 fewer highway fatalities in 2022 than the previous year. In 2022, Alabama had 586 highway fatalities.
However, there were 14 traffic deaths investigated by Highway Patrol Division officers over the nine-day holiday period at the end of the year.
“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a release. “However, this extended holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost.”
In 2022, a total of 31,990 traffic crashes were investigation by troopers, featuring 10,914 injuries on top of the 586 deaths. However, crashes were also on the decline in 2022 with 2,185, which is down 646 crashes from 2021.
Over the holiday season, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, officers responded to fatal crashes in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Marshall, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties. In the crashes, 11 drivers were killed and three passengers. Four people were using seat belts and one is unknown.