(The Center Square) – Alabama's Department of Economic and Community Affairs is using more than a quarter-million dollars in grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice to aid victims of domestic violence.
According to a state release, the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will each receive $158,000 grants. Funding will be used to train staff at local law enforcement agencies, health care groups, courts, and domestic violence shelters to learn the signs of abuse in an effort to respond more quickly to domestic and dating violence and sexual assaults.
In the release Kenneth Boswell, director of ADECA, said the organization wanted to help victims "by making sure those who assist them have the best training and resources available.”