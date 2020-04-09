The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Civil Rights (HHS) announced Wednesday it had resolved a compliance review with Alabama over its ventilator rationing guidelines.
The guidelines created in 2010 for dealing with a shortage of ventilators during a pandemic appeared to discriminate against those with mental disabilities, which sparked advocates for the disabled to file complaints against the state. The Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) noted that the guidelines regarding neurological disorders did not include provisions for age, which meant that children with autism or Down Syndrome could have been excluded from receiving ventilators during a shortage.
After its review, the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) determined that as a recipient of HHS funds, Alabama must comply with civil rights statutes that are part of such laws as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
“OCR is concerned that following the 2010 Criteria could result in discrimination against persons with disabilities by denying or stopping ventilator services simply because an individual has an intellectual disability,” the office wrote.
Despite no mention of age requirements regarding neurological disorders, other parts of the guidelines mention age, and the OCR wrote that “older persons might automatically be deemed ineligible for life-saving care without any individualized assessment or examination and based solely on missing a strict age cutoff.”
After contacted by OCR, the Alabama Department of Public Health agreed to remove links to the 2010 guidelines from its website and said it will comply with civil rights law by clarifying that the criteria are not in effect. The state said it would not create future guidelines that could promote discriminatory practices.
“OCR commends Alabama for quickly disavowing problematic triage plans and coming into compliance with federal civil rights laws within days of being contacted by our office,” OCR Director Roger Severino said. “Persons with disabilities have equal worth and dignity and should not be deprioritized for health care based on a supposedly lower ‘quality of life’ compared to persons without disabilities. Older Americans in Alabama can take solace knowing that their state will not impose blunt age cutoffs for ventilator allocation if, God forbid, there is a shortage.”
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris submitted a statement for the OCR announcement that said, “All people deserve compassion and equal respect, and with this in mind, the allocation of care cannot discriminate based on race, color, national origin, disability, age, sex, exercise of conscience or religion. This includes the use of ventilators during medical emergencies in addressing the needs of at-risk populations in Alabama.”
In their joint complaint to OCR, the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program and The Arc of the United States called Alabama’s plan a “ventilator rationing scheme.”
Severino said during a press call Wednesday that the OCR is reviewing guidelines in other states. TPA reported that advocates for the disabled had filed complaints about possible discriminatory guidelines in Washington state.