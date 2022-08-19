(The Center Square) – A higher education institution and one county will benefit from funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The University of Alabama and Jackson County will be receiving more than $21 million in federal funding that will be used to purchase clean transit buses to serve the region, said U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL.
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, according to the release, will receive $13,654,636 and the university will receive $7,890,065, for a total investment of $21,544,701.
“It’s hard to overstate the transformational impact that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is having here in Alabama,” Sewell said in a release. “Once again, we’re seeing much-needed funding coming to our communities to upgrade our infrastructure, connect our communities, and clean up our environment.
“With this announcement, we’re bringing millions of dollars to Jefferson County for brand new vehicles and a new maintenance facility to keep them running smoothly. That means safer and more reliable bus services for the residents of the Birmingham region. For our University of Alabama campus community, this announcement means better, greener buses and a cleaner, healthier environment.”
According to the release, the Federal Transit Administration is using $1.66 billion to improve 150 bus fleets and facilities in the country as part of the net-zero emissions goal for 2050 set by the Biden administration.
Alabama is also utilizing the funding in an effort to increase safety and reliability for bus services in Birmingham and the Tuscaloosa areas and reducing emissions and pushing forward environmental justice, according to the release.
In Birmingham, according to the release, $13,654,636 will be used by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority for the construction of a new maintenance facility, purchasing compress natural gas, hydrogen fuel-cells and battery electric buses and charging equipment.
According to the release, the University of Alabama will receive $7.8 million that will be used to replace diesel-fueled buses with electric buses. Funds will also be used to purchase charging equipment and maintenance worker training.