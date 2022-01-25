(The Center Square) – A federal court has blocked Alabama’s new congressional districts, ruling that the map drawn up by the Legislature violates the Voting Rights Act.
The United States District Court Northern District of Alabama Southern Division rendered a decision late Monday evening in the Singleton v. Merrill case, ruling the current maps need to be re-drawn to incorporate a second minority district.
In addition to violating the Voting Rights Act, the three-judge panel determined that “Black Alabamians are sufficiently numerous to constitute a voting-age majority in a second Congressional district.”
The court also ruled that “based on traditional redistricting principles, the voting in the challenged districts is intensely racially polarized and under the totality of circumstances, Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress.”
The court ruled the Legislature “may consider a wider range of remedial plans,” but “the plan will need to include two districts which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”
Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, and Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, who co-chair Alabama’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment, have until Feb. 11 to redraw maps that are to be used in the 2022 election cycle.
A phone message seeking comment from Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office was not returned.
The lawsuit, filed in November 2021, was filed on behalf of the greater Birmingham ministries, Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, and several individuals who were represented by the ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc., Hogan Lovells LLP, and Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb.
As currently drawn, the Congressional map has designated District 7 as the single majority-Black district, which includes part of the city of Birmingham and portions of the Black Belt, according to the ACLU. Black residents make up 27% of the overall population but are represented by just one (14%) of the state’s districts.
Deuel Ross, who serves as LDF Senior Counsel, told the ACLU that Black people have driven a disproportionate share of the state’s population growth in recent years.
“Throughout last year, Black Alabamians publicly called on the Legislature to recognize this reality and sought equal representation in Congress,” Ross told the ACLU. “The state ignored these demands, but we are deeply gratified that the unanimous court found that Black voters deserve full representation now. We look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure that Black voters are fairly represented in any remedial map.”
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-7, said in a statement on her website, “increasing political representation of Black Alabamiams is exactly what John Lewis and the Foot Soldiers who marched across the bridge in my hometown of Selma fought for.”