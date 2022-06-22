(The Center Square) – Residents of one Alabama senatorial district will have new representation next year.
Republican challenger Katie Britt defeated incumbent Mo Brooks in Tuesday’s special runoff election to advance to November’s general election. Britt collected 252,877 votes, good enough for 63.01% of the vote. Brooks earned 148,420 votes, or 36.99%.
Britt was backed by former President Donald Trump, who rescinded his support of Brooks just before May’s primary.
Britt is the former head of the Business Council of Alabama. She had previously served as an aide to former Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, before he retired.
She will face Democratic candidate Will Boyd in November’s general election.
In the governor’s Democratic special runoff election, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers advances to November’s general election by beating out Malika Sanders Fortier. Flowers collected 32,416 votes, or 63.39%, to Fortier’s 26,363 votes, or 44.85%.
Flowers will face Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s race.
Republican Dale Strong defeated Casey Wardynski in the special runoff election for the 5th Congressional District. Strong amassed 48,058 votes, or 63.39% to Wardynski’s 27,755, or 36.61%.
Strong will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton in November for the spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the Republican special runoff election for secretary of state, Wes Allen advances to November by outlasting Jim Zeigler. Allen amassed 247,805 votes, or 65.38%, while Zeigler gained 131,199 votes, or 34.62%.