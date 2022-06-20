(The Center Square) – Voters in Alabama will be turning out to the polls on Tuesday to decide three run-off elections.
Two Republican and one Democratic race looms large in The Yellowhammer State to determine who advances to November’s general election. In Alabama, a candidate has to earn a majority of the vote to advance to the general election.
On the Republican ticket incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks looks to hold off challenger Katie Britt for the U.S. Senate seat, while Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler face off for Secretary of State.
In the May 24 primary, Britt garnered 288,762 votes, to account for 44.75% of the vote, while Brooks earned 188,126 votes, good enough for 29.15%.
The winner will face Democratic candidate Will Boyd, who earned 107,373 votes, or 63.72%, in November.
In the race for Secretary of State on the Republican ticket, Zeigler took home 237,026 votes, good enough for 42.69% of the vote. Allen earned 220,413 votes, for 39.70% of the vote.
The winner will face Democratic candidate Pamela Laffitte, who was unchallenged and advanced to November’s election.
On the Democratic ticket, the race for who will be on the ticket in November’s general election pits Yolanda Rochelle Flowers against Malika Sanders Fortier.
In the primary, Flowers tallied 56,858 votes, good enough for 33.87% of the Democratic vote. However, Fortier came in with 54,597 votes, good enough for 32.52% of the vote.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Gov. Kay Ivey in November. Ivey earned 356,347 votes, running away with 54.46% of the Republican vote.