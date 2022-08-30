(The Center Square) – A new $25.5 million manufacturing facility is coming to Ozark, Ala.
Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based company, will construct a state-of-the-art production facility and says it will create 84 jobs. The company specializes in transitioning reclaimed materials for use in high-performance floor and surface products.
“Ecore International is a great addition for Alabama’s business community, and its decision to locate an advanced manufacturing and recycling facility in Dale County will have a major economic impact on the rural area,” Ivey said in a release. “This project in Ozark will bring good manufacturing jobs to the citizens there and spark new opportunities throughout the region.”
Ecore International, according to the release, is a privately held company, and is North America’s largest converted or reclaimed rubber.
The company, according to the release, will purchase an existing facility in Ozark, which will be filled with equipment used to reclaim rubber from used truck tires to use in floors and other surfaces. The company plans to pay employees an average of $42,500, the Department of Commerce reports.
“Since its inception, Ecore has transformed over 2 billion pounds of rubber waste into surfaces that make people’s lives better,” Encore Chief Executive Officer Art Dodge said in the release. “All Ecore manufacturing facilities are certified ‘Zero Waste,’ amplifying the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” Dodge said.
The company, according to the release, in 2021 converted 100 million pounds of truck tires, which would have been headed to landfills or dumps, into products that were shipped nationally and internationally.
According to the release, the company supplies nursing homes, hotels, fitness centers, recreation centers, retailers, and schools with its products.