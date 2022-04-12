(The Center Square) – Alabama workers, farmers, and retirees will benefit from several tax relief bills that were signed into law on Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced the signing of tax relief bills even as the economy in the state continues to grow and enable workers in the state to keep more of their hard-earned money.
“Alabama recognizes better than any state in the nation that providing tax relief, when possible, is the right thing to do,” Ivey said in the release. “I am thrilled to have signed nine additional tax relief bills today, on top of what we have already accomplished this year. I am committed to making sure Alabama is the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Among the bills signed by the governor is House Bill 162, which exempts the first $6,000 of retirement income for state residents over the age of 65 beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
House Bill 163 will aid married taxpayers who file a joint return by increasing the standard deduction by $1,000. For single, married filing separately, and head of household filers, the exemptions are increased by $500. The bill also raises the gross income level for the $1,000 dependent exemption from $20,000 to $50,000.
A pair of bills will benefit the farming industry. House Bill 400 prevents the ad valorem tax from being collected on grain bins that are used to store, hold, dry, preserve or prepare grant for market. House Bill 145 prevents a county from collecting a license or fee for the sale of farm products produced by the farmers.
Ivey also signed House Bill 487 that will increase the one-time credit for adopting a child to $2,000 beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2027.
House Bill 253 was signed by the governor. The bill allows for a yearly income tax credit between $300 to $600 for firefighters and paramedics who receive a certain level of training from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2027.