(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Thursday three interstate projects in the Birmingham metro area worth $500 million.
The biggest project is a three-phase $300 million widening of Interstate 65 from Alabaster to Calera, including eight bridges — six spanning rail lines and two over County Road 26.
Twenty million of that cost will be borne by the Shelby County Commission, the cities of Alabaster and Calera and 58 Inc.
Another project will be a new interchange for the city of Hoover on Interstate 459 to connect the interstate to State Highway 150 and South Shades Crest Road. The city will pick up the tab of $120 million.
"It was exciting to think about this announcement as I drove up 65 this morning, seeing the progress we are making around Clanton and the progress we have already made around Alabaster," Ivey said in her remarks at Hoover's city hall. "And folks, let me tell you, this is just one of many Alabama roads benefiting from our Rebuild Alabama effort. We are all familiar with the phrase 'no man left behind.' Well, Rebuild Alabama seeks to ensure we have no road, bridge or area of our state left behind.
"Improving Alabama's infrastructure is one of my top priorities as governor."
The last project is a four-mile widening of Interstate 59 from Interstate 459 to Chalkville Mountain Road. The project will cost approximately $80 million and be funded by the state.
In 2019, the Legislature passed the Rebuild Alabama Act, which included a 10 cent per gallon gasoline tax increase. During Ivey's term, 1,500 road and bridge projects worth $5 billion have been initiated statewide.
"We have been working a long time to make these announcements possible – projects totaling about a half a billion dollars. These are wise investments to Rebuild Alabama, and I am proud to get dirt churning on these all within the year," Ivey said in a news release.