(The Center Square) — According to data from the Alabama Department of Revenue, tax revenue for the year to date was up 0.54% compared to the same period last year.
Several tax cut bills signed into law last year by Gov. Kay Ivey are the reason April's tax revenues were down 13.9% compared with April 2022, shrinking from $1.86 billion to $1.58 billion.
One of the biggest increases were use tax, which increased by nearly 10% from $332 million in year to date 2022 to $365 million in 2023. Use tax revenues for April increased from $53.2 million in 2022 to $54.8 million. The use tax is levied on out-of-state sales, mostly from online retailers.
Corporate income tax revenues were up by 5.27%, growing from $601 million in 2022 to $632 million. They increased from April 2022 ($273 million) by 6.46% this April ($293 million).
Sales tax revenues were up slightly by 1.41%, growing from $285 million in April 2022 to $289 million this April.
The state's personal income tax revenues were down 37.5% from April 2022, shrinking from $776 million last year to $485 million this April.
Among the tax relief measures Ivey signed in 2022 was House Bill 162, which exempted the first $6,000 of taxable retirement income for taxpayers ages 65 or older that went into effect on Jan. 1. She also signed a pair of bills that increased the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly by $1,000 and $500 for single/head of household filers. The gross income qualifying threshold for the $1,000 dependent was increased from $20,000 to $50,000.