(The Center Square) — Shinhwa Auto USA will expand its Auburn campus with a new $114 million facility designed to supply electric vehicle parts, the Alabama Department of Commerce said in an announcement on Tuesday.
"Shinhwa’s constant growth in Auburn demonstrates Alabama, through high levels of innovation and technical prowess, is preparing for an evolving future," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a release.
The 170,000-square foot expansion is the third for Shinhwa, which opened its Auburn campus in 2019 and builds aluminum die-cast parts for automakers, such as Hyundai and Kia. The release says the new facility will add 50 jobs with an average salary of $48,000 at the new facility, which will manufacture control arms, knuckles, carriers and motor housing covers for electric vehicles.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our business yet again, building new state-of-the-art facilities in Auburn, Alabama, where Shinhwa has a successful business operation since 2019," said Kwi Hyun Lee, chairman of Shinhwa Group, in the release.
"As one of the most innovative industrial manufacturers of aluminum car components, we are confident that the momentum we have achieved will continue to meet customers’ growing demand for high-quality products."
State and local incentives were not disclosed and calls by The Center Square to the ADC had not been returned at time of publication.
"Alabama’s auto sector is experiencing a major growth spurt as the industry accelerates the transition toward an electric future," said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, in the release.