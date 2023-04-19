(The Center Square) — Drivers in Alabama pay less to fill their gas tanks compared to other states, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
The association says the state’s average gas price is $3.29 – 39 cents below the national average of $3.68. It's the fourth-lowest price in the country, trailing only Mississippi ($3.17), Arkansas ($3.25) and Louisiana ($3.29).
The cheapest gasoline to be found in Alabama is the Anniston-Oxford metropolitan area ($3.23 per gallon) and Gadsden ($3.24). The areas ranked 17th and 18th nationally in terms of metro area gasoline prices. The most expensive gas in the state is in coastal Baldwin County, where drivers pay $3.35 per gallon.
The national average is $3.68 per gallon, with the highest prices in California ($4.91), Hawaii ($4.79), Arizona ($4.67), Washington ($4.55) and Nevada ($4.28). According to the association, gas prices have increased 14 cents since March 29.
Prices are going up nationally and Alabama is no different, as the average price for regular climbed from $3.09 last month to this month’s $3.29, an increase of 6.74%.
This time last year, drivers spent $3.83 per gallon – 14% higher than the current state average.