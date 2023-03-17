(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey concluded the Legislature's special session this week by signing into law a bill that appropriates $1.06 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ivey signed House Bill 1 on Thursday, which will disburse the ARPA funds to broadband expansion, water and sewer projects and a fund to help mitigate the effects of the lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I commend the Alabama Legislature for, once again, answering the call to invest these one-time funds wisely to make improvements in Alabamians’ quality of life, including water, sewer and broadband expansion projects, as well as health care," Ivey said in a statement. "Alabama can now look to a future of greater promise thanks to the steps we have taken this week to invest these funds wisely."
The second-term Republican governor also signed a bill that would appropriate $59.9 million to pay off the final part of a $437 million debt from the Alabama Trust Fund, which is funded with offshore natural gas revenues. This money was used to balance the state's budget in budget years 2013, 2014 and 2015 and was transferred after passage of a statewide referendum.
The biggest chunk, $400 million, would go to water and sewer infrastructure projects eligible for the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund or the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Priority would be given to projects that didn’t receive funding in 2022.
Under the ARPA spending plan, broadband expansion will account for $260 million as state officials seek to bring high-speed internet access to underserved or unserved areas in mainly rural parts of the state.
The bill would also provide up to $55 million for eligible programs or services in response to the negative economic impacts related to the lockdowns. These include food banks, programs for victims of domestic violence and summer learning programs for children.
The new law would also reallocate any leftover money to the same purposes each year until 2026.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion ARPA bill into law in March 2021.