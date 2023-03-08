(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called the Alabama Legislature into special session with a proclamation issued Wednesday.
The purpose for the special session, which starts Wednesday, is to spend the $1.06 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds given to the state.
During her State of the State speech, Ivey detailed how she wants the ARPA funds allocated.
"Last year, thanks to you, members of the Alabama Legislature, we put these dollars to work, meeting some of Alabama’s biggest challenges," Ivey said. "I commit to the people of Alabama we will once again take a smart approach and put it towards major and needed endeavors like expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our health care – including telemedicine.
"Let’s wisely invest these federal monies to overcome some of our biggest challenges, while also paying off our debts."
In her proclamation, the governor also wants accountability for the money as well, "using reasonable oversight and reporting requirements" consistent with state law. She also wants lawmakers to transfer $59 million from the state's general fund to the Alabama Trust Fund.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion ARPA bill into law in March 2021. ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.