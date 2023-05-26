(The Center Square) — A bill introduced this week in the Alabama Legislature would ban the enforcement of a potential federal "red flag" law.
"Red flag" laws, known as emergency risk protection orders, have been passed in 19 states and the District of Columbia and allow a judge to issue an order to confiscate a citizen’s firearms if they are suspected of being an immediate threat to themselves or others.
House Bill 514, authored by Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, R-Trinity, would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies and state and local governments from enforcing any red flag law.
Under existing state law, Alabama public officials and government employees are forbidden from enforcing executive orders by the president that restrict the use, ownership, or possession of firearms and related accessories.
The bill was read for the first time on Wednesday and is now in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee.
Red flag laws have become a hot topic, as gun control advocates see them as a way to get firearms out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves and others. Second Amendment supporters say that without proper due process, one’s fundamental right to bear arms can be taken away by a judge.