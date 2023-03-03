(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the state will award nine grants worth nearly $25 million to help extend broadband access to underserved or unserved areas of the state.
The grants, totaling $24.72 million and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, will allow households and businesses to have high-speed internet access. This access requires them to subscribe for service and pay for connection. The grants will also further extend the state’s broadband networks to other unserved/underserved residents.
"Broadband continues to be a top priority of my administration, and as we continue to move into these next four years, we’re taking our broadband journey with us," Ivey said in a news release. "The projects under way reach across the state and will allow better access to opportunities in education, healthcare, business, and other normalcies of life.
"Broadband is vital infrastructure, and our map continues to light up. I am pleased to support these transformative projects as we work toward achieving high-speed internet availability for every Alabamian."
Ivey signed legislation in 2021 to create ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division. Since the fund's creation in 2018, the program has awarded grants of $88.6 million to support 109 projects across Alabama.
"ADECA is honored to be administering this program that will improve the lives of so many Alabamians," ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. "It is our goal to carry out our duties with this program efficiently and effectively and in the best manner conceivable so that we reach as many Alabamians as possible."
The Cullman Electric Cooperative will receive $4.58 million to provide broadband access for 1,356 households, businesses, and community anchors in parts of Cullman, Morgan, and Winston counties.
Spectrum Southeast was awarded $351,119 to provide broadband services for 715 households, businesses, and anchors in the vicinity of Double Springs and Lynn in Winston County.
Spectrum Southeast is slated to receive $2.45 million to provide broadband service access for 2,204 households, businesses, and community anchors in the vicinity of Coaling, Vance, and Woodstock in rural Tuscaloosa County.
Spectrum Southeast will receive $1.02 million to provide broadband accessibility for up to 2,482 households, businesses, and anchors in the vicinities of Brent, Centreville, Vance, West Blocton, and Woodstock in Bibb County.
Spectrum Southeast was awarded $2.92 million to provide broadband service in the areas of Calera, Columbiana, Montevallo, Westover, and Wilsonville with the potential to affect 4,412 households, businesses, and community anchors in Shelby County.
Mediacom will receive a grant of $4.05 million to provide broadband service connectivity for 1,756 households, businesses, and community anchors in northwest Baldwin County and southwest Escambia County between Bay Minette and Atmore.
Mediacom was also awarded $2.91 million to provide internet access affecting 1,895 households, businesses, and community anchors in an area near the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County.
Mediacom will two grants for areas of Mobile County. The first grant is for $3.11 million to provide access for 2,824 households, businesses, and community anchors near the communities of Grand Bay and Wilmer.
The second grant is for $3.31 million to provide broadband service availability for 1,715 households, businesses, and community anchors near Mount Vernon.