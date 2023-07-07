(The Center Square) — Alabama's gasoline prices are down 3 cents from one month ago and nationally are the third-lowest at $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to Friday morning updates.
That's down 29.1% from the same time last year, when prices soared to $4.35 per gallon, says data from the American Automobile Association.
Among county averages, the highest ($3.18) are Coosa County in the northern part of the state and Winston County in the northwestern area. Marshall County, in the northeast, is lowest ($2.94).
Among metros, highest are Daphne-Foley ($3.15), Muscle Shoals ($3.12), Mobile ($3.11) and Huntsville ($3.10). Lowest are Gadsden ($2.98), Decatur ($3.02), Auburn ($3.04), and Birmingham and Tuscaloosa ($3.05 each).
"Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a release. "But it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror."
Saudi Arabia and Russia have announced production cuts, with the Saudis extending their July cutback of 1 million barrels per day through August and the Russians saying they'll cut production by 500,000 barrels a day in August.
According to the American Petroleum Institute, Alabama taxes and fees add up to 31.31 cents per gallon, higher than Mississippi (18.79 cents per gallon) and Tennessee (27.4 cents), but lower than Georgia (37.55 cents) and Florida (43.55 cents).
Mississippi has the lowest average at $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded. Louisiana ($3.08), Arkansas ($3.10) and Tennessee ($3.11) join Alabama in the lowest five.
The highest as of Friday morning are Washington ($4.97), California ($4.85), Hawaii ($4.72), Oregon ($4.62) and Alaska ($4.31).