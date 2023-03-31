(The Center Square) — Alabama officials bragged this week about a record year for economic development, though only a small percentage of that investment went to rural counties.
On Thursday, Republican second-term Gov. Kay Ivey said economic development in Alabama generated $10.1 billion in new capital investment during 2022, eclipsing the previous high of $8.7 billion in 2018.
Only 17.7% of that, or $1.79 billion, went to the state’s rural areas.
Most of that was for First Solar, which is building a $1.5 billion solar panel plant in Lawrence County in north Alabama that will receive a 20-year abatement on property and sales taxes that the Moulton Advertiser reported as adding up to $50 million.
Another big project was for Advanced ATC, which will build a $12.3 million air traffic control center in Selma that could use technology to serve multiple airports from one location.
"These projects demonstrate our firm commitment to sparking sustainable economic growth in Alabama’s rural areas – a priority that is very important to me," Ivey said in a release.
State officials say that $4 billion in investment in Alabama's rural counties has created 5,500 jobs.
The Alabama Department of Commerce released its annual economic development report that said new industries and expansions to existing facilities added 13,078 jobs in 2022, up from last year’s total of 10,190.
Only 1,900 of those new jobs were in rural counties, good for 18.6%.
The state’s fastest growing county, Baldwin, led the state in new investment with $2.5 billion (nearly 25% of the total). According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the coastal county added 14,674 new residents in 2022.
Baldwin County’s biggest project was a fully integrated aluminum mill to Bay Minette in the northern part of the county, with an initial investment of $2.5 billion and will receive $135 million in incentives according to AL.com.
Montgomery was second with $1.7 billion and Mobile County was third with $1.4 billion.
"Strategic economic development has been a top priority of my administration since I first became governor because I fully understand the impact it can have on our citizens, their families and their communities," Ivey said in the release. "This success is blatant evidence that our efforts are producing a brighter future for the great state of Alabama."
Most of Montgomery’s total (1,491 new jobs) was for a $600 million beverage plant and distribution in Hope Hull south of Montgomery that will receive a 10-year property tax abatement according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Mobile added 1,451 jobs according to the report, followed by Jefferson (1,259) and Baldwin (1,170). Most of Mobile's total is for a $700 million expansion to city's Airbus plant, which is supposed to add 1,000 new jobs.