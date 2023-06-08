(The Center Square) — The Alabama Legislature concluded its annual session Tuesday and passed legislation that gave Alabamians a one-time tax rebate and another that would lower the state’s tax on groceries.
Lawmakers also passed a bill that bans holding a cellphone behind the wheel and another that increased the penalties for street racing, along with another designed to combat organized retail theft.
House Bill 479, a measure to reduce the state sales tax on groceries beginning Sept. 1, also passed this session and is awaiting a decision from Gov. Kay Ivey. It would reduce the state's sales tax and use tax rate on food from the existing rate of 4% to 3%. If the state's Education Trust Fund is projected to increase for fiscal 2026, the rate will decrease to 2% on Sept. 1, 2025.
The General Fund outlay Ivey signed will be nearly $3 billion, 6% higher than this year and will fund $150 tax rebates to single filers and $300 for couples filing joint returns.
The state will likely change the way it funds charter schools if Ivey signs House Bill 363 into law. HB363 would require charters to be funded during their first few years in operation based on anticipated enrollment. They would also receive state funds in the same way as conventional public schools.
The measure would change the appointment process for the state’s charter authorizer body, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission. The bill would also allow the commission to hire staff along with requiring commissioners to receive annual training.
There were some missed opportunities as the Legislature failed to pass any bills that would’ve created an education savings account program. All died without reaching Ivey’s desk.
HB334, authored by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, would have created an education savings account program for students who are either homeless, have an individual education program for disabilities or impairments, have a parent on active duty in the military, or had a parent die on active duty in the military. It passed the House, but died in the Senate without a floor vote.