(The Center Square) — Alabama communities unserved and underserved in high-speed internet are sharing more than $1.4 billion in federal funding.
The funds come from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program established through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which will allocate $42.45 billion nationwide for expansion of broadband service.
According to the federal broadband expansion website, 12% of state households in the Yellowhammer State lack access to a device such as a computer, smartphone or tablet to surf the internet, 15% don't have access to the internet or a device, and 17% don't use the internet.
The state will receive a formal notice of the funding on Friday and will have 180 days to submit a plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for approval.
According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affair's broadband map page, 72% of Alabamians have access to the minimum broadband speed, downloads of 25 megabits per second and uploads of 3 Mbps.
"In our 21st century economy, access to reliable high-speed internet is not a luxury. It is a necessity," U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, said in a news release. "Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re devoting more resources than ever before to expanding broadband, closing the digital divide, and ensuring that every Alabamian can connect to high-speed internet.
"These funds will be a game-changer for our state, and I look forward to working with ADECA to ensure that they are equitably distributed to HBCUs and underserved communities, including in Birmingham and the Black Belt."
Alabama will receive nearly $2 billion from the federal government, with most of that coming from the BEAD program. The other funds will be used to subsidize broadband service and the purchase of devices and extend service to colleges and educational institutions serving minority communities.
Mississippi will receive $1.2 billion for broadband service under the BEAD program.